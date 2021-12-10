At least 49 people were killed and 58 have injured when a freight truck packed with more than 100 passengers flipped over and crashed in southern Mexico on Thursday.

Officials in the Mexican state of Chiapas said that the victims are believed to be migrants coming from Central America, most likely on their way to the US.

The accident is already one of the deadliest involving migrants involving the US border in decades, and the death toll could yet rise as some people are severely injured.

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: “I profoundly regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer carrying central American migrants in Chiapas. It is a great sorrow. I embrace the families of the victims.”

The accident happened about 125 miles north of Mexico’s border with Guatemala, a frequent crossing point for migrants seeking entry to the US from Central America and far beyond.

Guatemala’s president Alejandro Gianmettei said he would offer all necessary assistance, including the repatriation of bodies.

This story is breaking and will be updated.