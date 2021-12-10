At least 49 people were killed and 58 have injured when a freight truck packed with more than 100 passengers flipped over and crashed in southern Mexico on Thursday.
Officials in the Mexican state of Chiapas said that the victims are believed to be migrants coming from Central America, most likely on their way to the US.
The accident is already one of the deadliest involving migrants involving the US border in decades, and the death toll could yet rise as some people are severely injured.
Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: “I profoundly regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer carrying central American migrants in Chiapas. It is a great sorrow. I embrace the families of the victims.”
The accident happened about 125 miles north of Mexico’s border with Guatemala, a frequent crossing point for migrants seeking entry to the US from Central America and far beyond.
Guatemala’s president Alejandro Gianmettei said he would offer all necessary assistance, including the repatriation of bodies.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies