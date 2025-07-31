2-year-old killed and 14 others hurt after car plows into Chicago sandwich shop during lunch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 2-year-old boy was killed and 14 others were injured after a car plowed into an Illinois sandwich shop around lunchtime on Wednesday.

Just before 2 p.m., a car crashed through the front of Portillo's restaurant in Oswego, a suburb about 48 miles west of Chicago, in what police say was a “tragic accident.”

“We understand how difficult and emotional this incident is for everyone involved, to include the families impacted by this tragedy, as well as our community, our officers and the fire department personnel who responded,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said.

Authorities confirmed that a 2-year-old boy who was inside the restaurant died as a result of the crash. His names has not yet been released by authorities.

Bastin said of the 14 injured in the crash, eight, including the driver of the vehicle, were taken to nearby hospitals. Six other victims were treated at the scene and released.

A 2-year-old boy was killed and 14 others were injured when a car crashed through the front of Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego, Illinois, Wednesday. ( Google Maps )

The driver was a 50-year-old woman and was the sole occupant of her vehicle, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Police said that while their investigation is in its early stages, “preliminary information suggests this was a tragic accident.”

Portillo’s is a Chicago-area chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.

Witnesses who were near the fast-food chain at the time of the crash described a chaotic scene.

"I saw a gentleman running with what appeared to be a smaller child, and I saw somebody collapse in between two cars, and the dad or whoever the man was with the person started performing CPR," said Damaris Abella, who was at the business next door.

“It’s just sort of numbing,” John Buchanan, who lives by the restaurant, said. “We’re gonna go home and hold each other tight.”

In a statement, Portillo’s said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving a car that struck our Oswego restaurant this afternoon, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. As we continue to assess this unfolding situation, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members.”

“We are grateful to the emergency responders who arrived quickly onsite, and we are working closely with local authorities to aid their investigation,” the restaurant added.

Portillo’s will remain closed Thursday, a spokesperson said.