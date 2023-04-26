Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A conspiracy theory spiraling on social media suggests a recent string of deaths in Chicago may be connected by something more sinister than coincidence - despite police insisting that’s not the case.

Over the last few months, multiple men have been found dead in bodies of water surrounding Chicago, including the Diversey Harbor, the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.

The deaths have few things in common. Most of the men were in their 20s or 30s, many were returning from a night of drinking before going missing and some’s cause of death was listed as drowning due to intoxication.

Ken Waks, a TikToker who makes videos about business news, and more recently crime, has dedicated multiple posts to his belief that men in Chicago are being targeted by a group of people.

Mr Waks made a video in early March saying he had been offered a ride by a stranger in an unmarked vehicle while walking around Chicago at night, multiple times.

“Do not take free rides from strangers, Mr Waks said. “People are going missing. Like I think this is some kind of connection.”

In another video, Mr Waks claimed he “knew” how the men were going missing and how they were connected - saying the similarities in the cases indicate the men are being drugged at bars they attend, then offered a ride, like Mr Waks was, and eventually killed.

Mr Waks said he contacted the Chicago Police Department and local news stations to encourage an investigation of his theory. But his efforts were fruitless.

In a video, Mr Waks said he attempted to attend a Chicago Police Department community policing meeting but was refused entry at first, then denied an opportunity to speak.

The Independent has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment.

In a statement given to NBC 5 Chicago in March, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said, “At this time there is no evidence suggesting there is a connection between these drowning deaths.”

“The Chicago Police Department conducts thorough death investigations as we work to bring a measure of closure to the families of these, and all, victims,” they added.

Mr Waks is accusing the police and local news stations of not picking up the story because there is not enough evidence to assume the deaths are connected or a group is targeting.

Mr Waks’ videos have received millions of views and amassed thousands of comments from people who are concerned about the issue.