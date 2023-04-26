Body of revered neurosurgeon found wrapped in sheet in his attic

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a renowned Michigan neurosurgeon was found in the attic of his home.

Authorities in Detroit made the gruesome discovery at the residence of Dr Devon Hoover while conducting a wellness check on Sunday 23 April after he failed to attend a family party, the Daily Beast reports. Dr Hoover, 53, died of a single gunshot to the head.

His body was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic of his home in the historic Boston-Edison neighbourhood.

Dr Hoover’s vehicle was found at a separate location. No arrests have been made in the murder, but police said the crime is likely linked to an episode of domestic violence.

The veteran neurosurgeon, who lived alone, worked at Ascension Healthcare at St John Hospital. According to his since-deleted profile on the hospital’s website, he was awarded as one of Metro Detroit’s most respected neurological surgeons in 2008.

“Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time,” the hospital said in a statement to FOX 2.

(Paddy Lynch/Facebook )

Patients of the slain doctor have taken to social media to share their gratitude and fond memories they shared with the doctor. Anthony Foodale said Dr Hoover performed a small procedure on his spine after several doctors had told him his only option was surgery.

“I was 33 years old with two young sons and could barely walk. This man changed my life and I’m certain the lives of so many others,” Mr Foodale wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m so thankful to have met and received treatment from this great doctor.”

Dr Hoover’s neighbour Paddy Lynch described him as an accomplished surgeon, who was “larger than life.” He said Dr Hoover would often welcome friends and neighbours into his “spectacular” home, where he hosted charitable events.

“But perhaps most admirably, he was beyond generous with his time and his treasure,” Mr Lynch said. “I pray that there’s a heaven and that Devon is there now, drinking wine and resting from his many labours. May his good life be remembered and may his memory be eternal.”