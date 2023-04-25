Lori Vallow trial – update: Cult mom’s murder trial resumes after Chad Daybell’s ‘raccoon’ text revealed
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has resumed in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, following a day’s recess on Friday.
The mother-of-three is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.
During the latest testimony in the bombshell case, the court heard how Mr Daybell texted his wife about burying a “raccoon” in the pet cemetery on their property in Rexburg, Idaho.
The message was sent in September 2019, hours after Tylee was last seen alive. JJ vanished days later.
In June 2020, the remains of the two children were found buried on the Daybell property.
Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019. Her death was initially ruled natural causes but has now been found to be asphyxiation.
The case has captured attention due to its ties to bizarre cult beliefs and a string of mystery deaths and murders.
Separate to this trial, Ms Vallow is charged in the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow in Arizona in July 2019.
A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.
Prosecutors played a phone conversation between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and her former best friend Melanie Gibb in court on Thursday
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.
How did Charles Vallow die?
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.
Lori Vallow’s estranged cousin has revealed one of her most haunting fears about the murders for which the so-called “cult mom” is currently on trial.
Megan Eyden, whose father is Ms Vallow’s uncle, spoke out about the bombshell case in an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield aired Friday night.
Megan Sheets reports.
Court adjourns for the day
Court has adjourned for the day.
The trial resumes at 830am MT tomorrow.
Alex’s movements — based on the location of his device — place him with a 6m margin of error at the fire pit on Chad Daybell’s property from 9.21am through until 10.57am on 9 September 2019.
Tylee’s remains were discovered there in early June 2020.
Agent Ballance underscores the point that he is tracking devices and not individuals. He can see the location of a phone, but cannot say definitively whose pocket it is in.
However, he shows that an account linked to Alex Cox was in the vicinity of Lori Vallow’s apartment between midnight and 5am on 9 September before multiple communications between Alex and Chad between 7.20am and 8.04am.
The implication here appears to be that Tylee was murdered and then taken to Chad’s property to be burned and buried.
There was a lot of text communication between Chad and Lori on the same morning between 8.15am and 9.06am.
Mr Ballance reviewed 30 cellphone records and numerous Google accounts associated with Lori Vallow and prepared a report.
In lieu of an afternoon break, Mr Ballance’s testimony will continue and court will end a little early.
Mr Ballance conducted a “drive test” to measure how far cellphone towers in the Rexburg area can reach. He drove the area in June 2020.
A cellphone will always defer to the strongest and clearest cellphone tower — which may not necessarily be the nearest if there are obstructions in the way.
This allows you to get a general idea of where an individual device is, but does not allow you to pinpoint an exact location.
However, this data can be combined with other data such as Google location tracking to build up a clearer picture.
New witness: Nick Ballance, FBI
Next up on the witness stand is FBI special agent Nick Ballance. He is assigned to the Boise resident agency out of the Salt Lake City Division.
He is part of the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST). They take cell phone data, put it on a map, and help track where phones have been. There are between 70 and 80 CAST agents nationwide.
Mr Ballance begins by explaining how networks route calls through their cell phone towers and how a denser population will mean more towers.