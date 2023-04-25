✕ Close Lori Vallow: 7 witnesses called to testify on 13th day of trial

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has resumed in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, following a day’s recess on Friday.

The mother-of-three is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.

During the latest testimony in the bombshell case, the court heard how Mr Daybell texted his wife about burying a “raccoon” in the pet cemetery on their property in Rexburg, Idaho.

The message was sent in September 2019, hours after Tylee was last seen alive. JJ vanished days later.

In June 2020, the remains of the two children were found buried on the Daybell property.

Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019. Her death was initially ruled natural causes but has now been found to be asphyxiation.

The case has captured attention due to its ties to bizarre cult beliefs and a string of mystery deaths and murders.

Separate to this trial, Ms Vallow is charged in the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow in Arizona in July 2019.