Body of missing graduate student found in Chicago harbor

The body of a missing PHD student has been pulled from Chicago’s Diversey Harbor two days after he vanished over the weekend.

Emergency crews found the body of Peter Salvino in another search of an area where his phone last pinged in the early hours of Sunday morning after he left a party, according to ABC7.

Officials with the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department and their scuba team were all at the scene when the discovery was made.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to ABC7 that the body was that of the 25-year-old Northwestern University student. Officials say that Salvino left a party in the Lincoln Park neighbourhood of the city at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

He then FaceTimed a friend at 11.59 pm to tell them he was walking home to his apartment less than a mile away.

At 12.15am, Salvino told the friend he was still walking home and at 12.31am his phone pinged near Diversey Harbor. At 12.37am, the friend again called Salvino to confirm he had made it home but he did not answer.

“We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor,” his family said in a statement. “Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we’ve received from friends, family, and local residents and businesses in our search for Peter. We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss.”

Salvino’s death comes just weeks after the body of a 21-year-old Polish man, Krzysztof Szubert was pulled out of Lake Michigan after he went missing following a night out.