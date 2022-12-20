Chicago weather: Snowstorm on its way with potential 55mph wind gusts

A major winter storm is heading for Chicago towards the end of this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said.

From Thursday, 22 December, to Christmas Eve, “blizzard conditions are possible, and travel looks to become severely impacted, particularly Thursday night through Friday afternoon,” the NWS warned.

The snow storm is expected to dump several inches of snowfall on Thursday and Friday, and wind gusts of up to 55mph may cause power outages.

