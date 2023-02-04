Jump to content

Second Chinese spy balloon spotted in skies over Latin America, says Pentagon

Development comes as original spy balloon continues to move east across the US

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 04 February 2023 01:01
A second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted, this time in the skies over Latin America, according to the Pentagon.

It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over but it does not appear as if it is headed towards the United States, according to CNN.

“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Patrick Ryder said in a statement to the news network.

