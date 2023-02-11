Another ‘high-altitude airborne object’ shot down over Canada, Trudeau confirms

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



The binational organisation protecting US and Canadian airspace has shot down another “high-altitude airborne object” over northern Canada, one day after another similar object was observed near Alaskan waters, and a week after the US military brought down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast.

An American F-22 Rator fighter jet shot down the object on Saturday, according to Candadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” he announced. “[North American Aerospace Defense Command] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

Mr Trudeau also said he spoke with President Joe Biden on the matter. Canadian military will begin a recovery operation and investigation, according to the prime minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Norad had “positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada,” according to a statement from the US military’s Northern Command and Norad.

“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that Norad conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America through one or all three Norad regions,” Norad announced.

This is a developing story