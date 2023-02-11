Another ‘high-altitude airborne object’ shot down over Canada, Trudeau confirms
American F-22 fighter jet fired at another unidentified aircraft one day after similar object taken down over Alaska
Related video: US says it shot down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska on 10 February
The binational organisation protecting US and Canadian airspace has shot down another “high-altitude airborne object” over northern Canada, one day after another similar object was observed near Alaskan waters, and a week after the US military brought down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast.
An American F-22 Rator fighter jet shot down the object on Saturday, according to Candadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” he announced. “[North American Aerospace Defense Command] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.”
Mr Trudeau also said he spoke with President Joe Biden on the matter. Canadian military will begin a recovery operation and investigation, according to the prime minister.
Earlier on Saturday, Norad had “positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada,” according to a statement from the US military’s Northern Command and Norad.
“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that Norad conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America through one or all three Norad regions,” Norad announced.
This is a developing story
