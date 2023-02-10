Chinese spy balloon – live: Crucial evidence from shot down surveillance balloon lost in ocean during recovery
Nato secretary general says shot-down balloon confirms Beijing’s ‘pattern’ of global surveillance
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over coast of South Carolina
Crucial evidence from the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US military last week has been lost in the Atlantic Ocean.
A senior FBI official told reporters on Thursday that the recovery of the surveillance balloon was complicated by the fact that key parts – including a payload thought to contain most of the electronics – remains underwater off the coast of the US.
“It’s very early for us to assess what the intent was and how the device was operating,” the official said, according to NBC News.
“We have literally not seen the payload, which is where we would expect to see the lion’s share of the electronics.”
Debris recovered so far has been taken to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.
To date, US intelligence has revealed that the balloon, which spent eight days over US airspace, is “part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon program” – something which Beijing continues to deny.
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that the balloon incident “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.
Biden says Chinese spy balloon was ‘not a major breach’
President Joe Biden has now said that the Chinese spy balloon – which flew over US airspace for eight days – was “not a major breach”.
On Thursday, the president told Noticias Telemundo that he had no regrets about not shooting the balloon down sooner, after he has come under fire from Republicans for the delay.
Mr Biden had been advised by the US military to wait to shoot down the balloon once it was over the ocean due to concerns of falling debris over Montana.
“It’s not a major breach,” he said.
“I mean, look, it’s totally … it’s a violation of international law. It’s our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it.”
He added: “This thing was gigantic. What happened if it came down and hit a school in a rural area? What happened if it came down? So I told them as soon as they could shoot it down, shoot it down.
“They made a wise decision. They shot it down over water, they’re recovering most of the parts, and they’re good.”
Crucial evidence from Chinese spy balloon is lost in Atlantic Ocean
The official said that the debris so far recovered was “extremely limited” but so far there is no sign of “any energetic or offensive material”.
“It’s very early for us in this process and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited, this is evidence that was only present on the surface,” they said.
“So only a very few items. We can probably characterise that into three types of items, one is the balloon or the canopy itself, some wiring, and then some a very small amount of electronics.”
Debris recovered so far has been taken to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.
Chinese spy balloon had communication and intelligence tools, officials reveal
During a briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Pentagon’s comments alleging China’s “larger” surveillance arsenal amount to “information warfare against China,” while Chinese authorities continue to insist that the balloon was a civilian weather research craft that drifted off course.
But officials with the US State Department on Thursday reported that equipment from the aircraft “was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons”.
The balloon was equipped with antennas that were “likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications,” while solar panels on board were large enough to power “multiple active intelligence collection sensors,” according to the agency.
Mitt Romney breaks from GOP to defend Biden response to Chinese spy balloon
Republican Senator Mitt Romney has defended Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese surveillance balloon incident, breaking from a party eager to admonish the administration with allegations that the president is ill-equipped to stand up against China.
Following a series of briefings from military officials, including a classified hearing on China’s surveillance operations, the senator from Utah said he “came away more confident” in the Biden administration’s response.
“I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju on 9 February.
Mitt Romney breaks from GOP to defend Biden response to Chinese spy balloon
Republicans have seized on the surveillance craft to criticize Biden’s policies and position with China
Watch: Defense officials explain why US military did not shoot balloon over land
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have scrutinised the intrusion of Chinese espionage operations in the US as military officials reveal more and more about the scale and scope of China’s surveillence programme in the wake of the latest spy balloon incident.
But much of the scrutiny, particularly among Republican lawmakers, has criticised the Biden administration and military officials for not shooting down the balloon sooner.
Lt Gen Douglas Sims II, the director for operations at the Joint Staff, and Melissa Dalton, the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, explained why they didn’t in their testimony to a Senate panel on Thursday:
Spy balloon videos dominated TikTok. Why didn’t China stop them?
Calls from lawmakers in Washington DC for an outright ban on TikTok have intensified in recent months due to concerns its Chinese owners Bytedance could be coerced by the country’s authoritarian government to surveil or manipulate public opinion in the US.
The argument is that TikTok can put its thumb on the scale by influencing the algorithm, and share personal data with its the Chinese government, which keeps citizens in line through its surveillance state.
More than 30 states have already banned the app from government-owned devices in recent months.
But TikTok appeared to be directing users towards the #chinesespyballoon hashtag even while the Chinese Communist Party was still insisting it was an errant weather balloon.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports on how the world watched the balloon incident from the popular app:
Spy balloon videos dominated TikTok. Why didn’t China stop them?
TikTok insists it is not a propaganda tool of the Chinese Communist Party. Viral coverage of the Chinese spy balloon showed it not only allowed but promoted content critical of the authoritarian government
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s State of the Union outfit was supposed to look like the balloon, allegedly
Far-right Republican US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene got a lot of attention for wearing a white fur-trimmed coat during Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, where she repeatedly heckled him from inside the House chambers and loudly booed.
She also previewed her appearance at the event by filming a video with a white balloon and accusing the Biden administration of “allowing” China to enter US airspace.
A spokesperson for her office said that she “wore her outfit to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech, the white Chinese spy balloon”.
The president did mention the ballon, though not explicitly: “As we made clear last week, if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”
Republicans, including Ms Greene, have criticised the Biden administration for not acting faster to shoot down the balloon. The president said he had hoped to shoot the balloon down sooner, but military officials advised him to wait until the balloon was over water to avoid the debris causing damage to ground structures and civilians.
The congresswoman’s office said that “Biden refused to mention it, just like he refused to stop the intelligence gathering operation that traversed the United States and surveilled some of our most important military facilities in the country”.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outfit cost $500 was supposed to look like the China balloon
Georgia GOP rep ‘wore her outfit to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech,’ spokesperson says
House of Representatives votes unanimously to support resolution condemning the balloon
A resolution from Republican US Rep Michael McCaul calls the ballon incident “a brazen violation” of US sovereignty, echoing similar language used by President Joe Biden and White House officials.
Earlier this week, Republicans considered introducing a measure that would have condemned the president’s response, but the resolution that lawmakers unanimously supported in a vote of 419-0 on Thursday calls on the administration to provide the House with a “comprehensive briefing on this incident.”
The nonbinding resolution calls for a “complete account” of previous balloon intrusions, an assessment of the data the balloon was potentially able to collect and transmit, and a timeline of events, including the timing of the president’s initial decision to shoot it down and the military’s advisement to do so.
US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance
House lawmakers vote unanimously to condemn the Beijing government for its balloon surveillance program
ICYMI: Military was able to block balloon’s intelligence collection, defense official tells Senate committee
Melissa Dalton, the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, provided a Senate subcommittee with a timeline of the US military’s response and communications with the White House over the course of several days following the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon entering the nation’s airspace.
She said once it was observed, the military was able to protect against intelligence collection, which was “relatively straight-forward since we knew where the balloon was”.
The White House initially asked for options to shoot down the balloon, which the military advised against until it was over water and its debris field did not pose a threat to people below. Officials consulted with Nasa to get an idea of the size of its potential debris field. The balloon was 200-feet tall “with a jetliner-sized payload,” Ms Dalton said.
ICYMI: Chinese spy balloon had communication and intelligence tools, officials reveal
In recent days, press reports and military officials have unveiled more details about the scale and scope of China’s surveillance operations, which include at least four other balloon sightings above the US in recent years, including three times during former president Donald Trump’s administration.
Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have accused the Pentagon of waging “information warfare” as they continue to insist that the balloon was a civilian weather research vessel that drifted off course.
But State Department officials report that equipment from the aircraft “was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons”.
The balloon was equipped with antennas that were “likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications,” while solar panels on board were large enough to power “multiple active intelligence collection sensors,” according to the agency.
