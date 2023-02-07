First images of Chinese spy balloon debris pulled from Atlantic Ocean released by US Navy
The photographs are dated February 5, the day after the balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina
New images released by the US Navy show the debris from a destroyed Chinese spy balloon being pulled from the water in the Atlantic Ocean.
The images are the first close-up look at the object that Pentagon officials described as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” that was discovered travelling over sensitive US military sites last week.
The balloon was shot down over the ocean on Sunday off the coast of South Carolina after being tracked across the United States for days by the US military.
The new photographs are dated 5 February, the day after the balloon was downed by an F-22 Raptor jet.
US Navy pulls Chinese spy balloon debris from the Atlantic OceanShow all 3
The discovery of the balloon over Montana on Wednesday prompted the US military to scramble jets and led to the cancellation of a high-profile visit to China by US secretary of state Antony Blinken.
China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that the aircraft was a “civilian airship” that had blown off course due to wind.
It added that the airship was being used for “research, mainly meteorological purposes” and had “limited steering capabilities.”
