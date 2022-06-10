Two M&M factory workers rescued after getting trapped in vat of chocolate
The factory workers were rescued Thursday afternoon and transported to a hospital
Two people were rescued after falling into a tank of chocolate at the M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials have said.
The two workers at the Mars M&M confectionary facility in Elizabethtown were pulled out by emergency responders Thursday afternoon and transported to the hospital, according to CNN. However, it was reported that the two employees were uninjured.
Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN, “Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank.”
“They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out,” he said, adding that the two employees were unable to escape the vat full of waist-high chocolate on their own.
It is unclear how the workers got trapped inside the tank.
A spokesperson for Mars, Incorporated confirmed that rescue efforts were underway on Thursday. “We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site,” they told CNN.
Mars, Incorporated is the manufacturer for products such as M&M’s, Snickers, and Skittles.
