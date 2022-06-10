Three factory workers shot dead in Maryland mass shooting identified
Three people were shot dead at a manufacturing facility in Maryland on Thursday
Authorities in Maryland have identified the victims of a mass shooting at a manufacturing facility in Columbia Machine Inc, in Smithsburg.
Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore identified the three killed as Mark Alan Frye, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr, 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.
Another 43-year-old individual has also been injured in the shooting but his identity has not been revealed.
All four were employees of the manufacturing unit, the sheriff added. The suspect was identified only as a 23-year-old man.
Earlier on Thursday, the sheriff's office had said in a statement that the shooting took place at around 2.30pm at the plant in Smithsburg, which is around 75 miles from the city of Baltimore.
The male suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived after reports of an active shooter.
A Maryland state police trooper then encountered the alleged shooter in a vehicle nearby and a shootout broke out in which both were shot.
Both the shooter and the suspect are rceiving care at a hospital.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.