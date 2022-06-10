Liveupdated1654834098

Maryland mass shooting - live: Three dead as video appears to show police exchange fire with suspect

Graeme Massie,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 10 June 2022 05:08
Three dead and one critically wounded in Maryland mass shooting

Three people were killed and four wounded after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll after violence broke out at Columbia Machine on Thursday afternoon.

The male suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said.

The trooper was shot in the shoulder but returned fire, hitting the shooter who was hospitalised.

“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia Machine Inc., 12912 Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, for reports of an active shooter,” the department stated.

“Units immediately responded and located 4 victims, 3 of which were deceased at the scene and one who was critically injured. The suspect fled the scene prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival.

“The description was quickly released to additional responding units and the suspect vehicle was encountered by Maryland State Police in the area of Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road, gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the Trooper. Both were injured and transported for medical treatment. “

Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.

Police confirm three dead and one critically wounded in shooting

Graeme Massie10 June 2022 05:08
Shooting suspect in custody

A 23-year-old shooting suspect has been taken in custody, police said after a video emerged of the gunman and troopers exchanging fire.

The sheriff’s office said they won’t name the suspect until he is officially charged.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 June 2022 04:59
Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know

ICYMI: Three people have reportedly been shot dead at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to Bikle Road, Smithsburg, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a shooting.

Bevan Hurley has the story.

Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know

Latest mass shooting reportedly claims at least three lives

Graeme Massie10 June 2022 04:03
Last fatal shooting in the town was a decade ago

David Creamer, 69, is a member of Smithburg’s volunteer fire department and has lived in town since 1988. He saw alerts related to the shooting go out shortly before 3 pm

Creamer said the last fatal shooting that he can recall in Smithsburg was roughly a decade ago, he told the Associated Press.

“This stuff doesn’t happen here,” Creamer said. “Everybody pretty knows everybody. It’s a family atmosphere. We watch out for each other.”

(AP)

Graeme Massie10 June 2022 03:33
Law enforcement give details on shooting

ICYMI: “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2.30 PM, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, in reference to a shooting. At this time the Sheriff’s Office can confirm that there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Graeme Massie10 June 2022 03:05
Pictures from scene of Maryland shooting

Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured.

(AP)

Tactical police work near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022.

(AP)
Graeme Massie10 June 2022 02:35
Multiple people injured in mass shooting at Maryland business

ICYMI: Three people were killed in a mass shooting at a manufacturing business in Maryland, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting unfolded at around 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is located around 75 miles from the state capital of Baltimore.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Multiple people injured in mass shooting at Maryland business

Officials said that the suspected shooter is ‘no longer a threat to the community’

Graeme Massie10 June 2022 02:01
US Senator comments on shooting

“I’m closely monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg, and my office has reached out to local officials to learn more and to offer our support,” tweeted US Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a Democrat.

Graeme Massie9 June 2022 22:05
Maryland governor says three killed in shooting

Larry Hogan spoke to reporters and said that “my understanding is that there are potentially three people killed.”

Graeme Massie9 June 2022 22:02
Shooting took place at Columbia Machine

According to their website Columbia Machine is a company that offers “complete equipment lines to customers in over 100 countries.”

Graeme Massie9 June 2022 21:54

