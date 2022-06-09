Multiple people injured in mass shooting at Maryland business
Officials said that the suspected shooter is ‘no longer a threat to the community’
Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting at a manufacturing business in Maryland, according to authorities.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting unfolded on Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is located around 75 miles from the state capital of Baltimore.
Officials said that the suspect is “no longer a threat to the community”.
The number of victims is unclear and their conditions are currently unknown.
Congressman David Trone, who represents the district that includes the town, said that he was actively monitoring the situation and urged the public to stay clear of the area.
“We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground.
“If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds,” he tweeted.
This story is breaking. Check back for more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.