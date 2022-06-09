Multiple people injured in mass shooting at Maryland business

Officials said that the suspected shooter is ‘no longer a threat to the community’

Rachel Sharp
Thursday 09 June 2022 21:27
(Independent)

Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting at a manufacturing business in Maryland, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting unfolded on Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is located around 75 miles from the state capital of Baltimore.

Officials said that the suspect is “no longer a threat to the community”.

The number of victims is unclear and their conditions are currently unknown.

Congressman David Trone, who represents the district that includes the town, said that he was actively monitoring the situation and urged the public to stay clear of the area.

“We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground.

“If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds,” he tweeted.

This story is breaking. Check back for more

