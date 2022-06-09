Liveupdated1654807324

Maryland shooting - live: Police say ‘multiple victims’ after gunman opened fire in manufacturing facility

Graeme Massie
Thursday 09 June 2022 21:42
Multiple people are reportedly injured after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were injured, but did not make their conditions known.

“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2.30 PM, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, in reference to a shooting,” WCSO posted on Facebook.

“At this time the Sheriff’s Office can confirm that there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to Lt. Joshua McCauley.

Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.

Law enforcement give details on shooting

