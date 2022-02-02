Chris Cuomo’s lawyers reportedly raised concerns about CNN boss Jeff Zucker’s “hypocritical” relationship with colleague Allison Gollust.

Politico reported that the Mr Cuomo’s legal team objected to the relationship as part of ongoing negotiations about the terms of his exit from CNN.

Mr Cuomo was fired in December for advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during the sexual harassment scandal that led to his resignation.

Two sources told Politico that attorneys for the former Cuomo Prime Time anchor found it “hypocritical” of Mr Zucker to accuse him of a conflict of interest, when he was in a secret relationship with a subordinate.

Mr Zucker, the CNN president, announced his resignation from the cable news network on Tuesday after admitting to a relationship with a colleague.

Jeff Zucker said he ‘was required to disclose’ his relationship when it began (2019 Invision)

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” he said in a statement to colleagues.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” Mr Zucker said.

In a separate memo to CNN staff, chief marketing officer Ms Gollust acknowledged she should have told the company’s human resources department of the relationship.

She is staying on in her job.

Potentially important: I’m told CNN received a litigation hold letter recently from Chris Cuomo lawyers, demanding, among other things, preservation of all communications between Zucker, comms chief Allison Gollust, and Andrew Cuomo. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni said CNN had recently received a letter from Mr Cuomo’s lawyers demanding the “preservation of all communications between Zucker, comms chief Allison Gollust, and Andrew Cuomo”.

After his dismissal in December, Mr Cuomo hired lawyers to demand he be paid out the remaining $18m of his contract.

The Independent has approached Mr Cuomo’s attorney Bryan Freedman for comment.