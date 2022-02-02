Jeff Zucker news – latest: CNN president resigns over relationship with colleague Allison Gollust
CNN president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation from the cable news network after admitting to an undisclosed relationship with a colleague.
“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” Mr Zucker said in a statement.
The announcement stunned the media world and network staffers on Wednesday. According to CNN, Mr Zucker had a relationship with the company’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust.
Zucker says his ‘consensual relationship’ with CNN’s executive vice president uncovered in Cuomo probe
In a shocking statement shared by CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter, network president Jeff Zucker explained that a “consensual relationship” with a close colleague had been uncovered by investigators looking in to the misconduct alleged to have been committed by Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN in December.
The relationship was revealed in other media reports to have between Mr Zucker and Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president.
Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022
Jeff Zucker out at CNN
CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigns after admitting affair with colleague
CNN boss steps down over handling of Chris Cuomo scandal and admits affair with colleague
