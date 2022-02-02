CNN boss Jeff Zucker has sensationally resigned after admitting to a consensual relationship with colleague Allison Gollust.

The relationship came to light after an investigation into Mr Zucker’s handling of the Chris Cuomo scandal, Mr Zucker said in a letter to stunned employees at the network on Tuesday.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr Zucker said.

“As a result, I am resigning today.”

Mr Zucker, 56, joined CNN in 2013 from NBC and was credited with driving the cable news network to ratings success in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

“Together we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said employees at the network were “stunned”.