Jeff Zucker: CNN boss resigns after admitting relationship with colleague
CNN steps down after investigation into Chris Cuomo scandal reveals relationship with colleague Allison Gollust
CNN boss Jeff Zucker has sensationally resigned after admitting to a consensual relationship with colleague Allison Gollust.
The relationship came to light after an investigation into Mr Zucker’s handling of the Chris Cuomo scandal, Mr Zucker said in a letter to stunned employees at the network on Tuesday.
“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr Zucker said.
“As a result, I am resigning today.”
Mr Zucker, 56, joined CNN in 2013 from NBC and was credited with driving the cable news network to ratings success in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022
“Together we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”
CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said employees at the network were “stunned”.
