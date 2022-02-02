CNN president Jeff Zucker abrupty resigned on Wednesday, citing a romantic relationship with a colleague that he had failed to disclose.

“I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr Zucker said in a statement. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Allison Gollust is the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of CNN Worldwide (AP)

Who is that “closest colleague”? Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN Worldwide, has come forward as the woman mentioned in Mr Zucker’s announcement.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Ms Gollust wrote in her own statement. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”

Both Mr Zucker and Ms Gollust are divorced, and described their relationship as consensual. Ms Gollust made it clear she does not intend to resign.

“I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day,” she wrote.

Mr Zucker said the relationship came to light as CNN was investigating Chris Cuomo, a former anchor at the network. CNN recently fired Mr Cuomo over his efforts to help his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as he fended off a wave of sexual harassment allegations.

That scandal may have contributed to Mr Zucker’s sudden fall from grace. Before her work at CNN, Ms Gollust served as Andrew Cuomo’s communications director in 2012. Whether fairly or not, some may see that connection to the Cuomos as a source of bias for Mr Zucker, who initially protected Chris Cuomo from termination.

The Independent has reached out to CNN for comment.

Before working for the former governor, Ms Gollust worked at NBCUniversal, where she was executive vice president of corporate communications. Mr Zucker was also there at the time, eventually rising to become the company’s CEO from 2007 to 2010. He and Ms Gollust worked together there for 15 years.

Ms Gollust joined CNN in 2013. Her bio on the network’s website describes her as the “chief spokesperson for the news brand”.

“Her role as CMO [chief marketing officer] gives her responsibility for brand strategy and marketing efforts for all of the brands within the CNN Worldwide portfolio,” the website says. “Gollust oversees CNN’s creative marketing, events, on-air promotions, off-channel and digital marketing efforts as well.”

Ms Gollust lives in New York City with her two daughters.