Chris Warnagiris, a United States Marine major accused of taking part in the 6 January Capitol riot, has pleaded not guilty to all nine of the charges leveled against him, according to NBC Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane .

Mr Warnagiris, 40, was the first active-duty service member charged in connection to the Capitol attack. He was arrested in May, accused of pushing his way into the building and forcibly holding a door open to let other rioters in.

“According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol on Jan 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors,” the US Attorney for the District of Columbia wrote at the time. “Once inside, Warnagiris positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.”

The charges include obstruction of law enforcement, assaulting or resisting an officer, entering a restricted building, and violently entering Capitol grounds.