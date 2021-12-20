Photos have emerged that show the final hours of two women who were found dead from apparent drug overdoses and were dumped outside Los Angeles hospitals.

FOX 11 first reported the image, which show architectural project designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, partying with her model friend Christy Giles, 24, at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles. Both women were found unconscious later that night outside hospitals in the city.

The photos also show Ms Cabrales-Arzola posing with David Pearce, 37, who was arrested last week on manslaughter charges connected with the women's deaths.

In one photo, her arm is wrapped around Mr Pearce's shoulder. In another she is resting her face on him.

Police reports claim the women went back to Mr Pearce's apartment after the party. Investigators believe the women were given drugs and overdosed at the man's apartment.

According to police, the women were dropped off at a pair of LA hospitals by men in masks driving a black Toyota Prius that had no licence plate.

Ms Giles was pronounced dead shortly after she was found at the hospital. Ms Cabrales-Arzola died two weeks later after her family opted to take her off life support the day before her 27th birthday.

Two other men, Brandt Osborn, 42, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter. Mr Osborn, an aspiring actor, was arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles. Mr Ansbach is a cinematographer who has been working in Hollywood since the 1990's.

In addition to his manslaughter charges, Mr Pearce is also facing sexual assault charges tied to alleged attacks on four other women. He is facing two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Mr Pearce's alleged crimes took place in 2010, 2019 and 2020.

"My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future," an LA County DA news release read.

Mr Pearce is reportedly a producer and has appeared around Hollywood at numerous parties and red carpet events. Photos show him posing with hotel heiress Paris Hilton, infamous porn star and accused rapist Ron Jeremy, comedian Eddie Murphy and actress Sarah Schueler, among others.