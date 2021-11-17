Model Christy Giles dead after being dumped outside Los Angeles hospital

A model’s body was found dumped on a sidewalk outside a Los Angeles hospital and her family say they believe foul play was involved in her death.

Christy Giles, 24, died of a suspected drug overdose following a night out with friends in the city, which left another woman hospitalised in critical condition.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, says video footage shows her being left outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, California, by a group of men who hid their identities with bandanas and drove off in a car without license plates.

Mr Cilliers was away in San Francisco and says that his wife and a friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, met some men at a party in the city before ending up at an apartment in West LA.

“I’ve got all the messages that she exchanged with anybody else that night and she was texting Marcela, the girl that she was with, at 5.30am saying let’s get out of here with the wide eye emoji,” Mr Cilliers said.

Authorities say that 12 hours later her body was left outside the hospital, while Ms Cabrales-Arzola was left outside Kaiser Permanente hospital in West LA, where she remains in a critical condition.

“Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily,” Mr Cilliers said.

The LAPD says that a preliminary investigation points to a possible overdose, which turned fatal.

A GoFundMe account has now raised more than $86,000 to launch an investigation in the case.

“We appreciate any donations that will provide the resources needed in order to put a concrete case together to bring justice for both of these beautiful, innocent young women who are no longer with us,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

“Moreover, to protect every other female out there who has been or could be grossly affected in a similar way.”