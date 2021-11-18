Christy Giles (ChristyGiles/Instagram )

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tributes to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.

Ms Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends.

Her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care, according to reports. The family of Ms Giles blame masked men who were seen driving a vehicle.

Jan Cilliers, her husband, wrote: “I can’t believe you’re gone. Taken from us. From me. How can this world be so cruel. How can people be so evil.”

“You were the light of my sky. Guiding stars of my journey. The twinkle in my eye. The tongue in my ear,” Mr Cilliers continued, sharing a video of his 24-year-old wife. “My heart is shattered.”