A California mother was hit with a fine of more than $88,000 after her children collected 72 clams that they wrongly thought were just seashells.

Charlotte Russ took her kids on a trip to Pismo Beach, which is known as the “Clam Capital of the World”, and mistakenly let the youngsters remove the molluscs.

The Freno resident was left stunned when she was confronted by an official from the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife and informed that her five children were collecting clams without a license.

She was then handed the monster ticket, according to KSFN.

“Right before we went, that’s when I opened it and that’s when I saw the amount,” said Ms Russ.

“It made me really sad and depressed, and it kind of ruined our trip.”

But after explaining her mistake to a San Luis Obispo County judge, she got her fine reduced to $500.

To celebrate her court win she got a tattoo of a selfish.

Lt Matthew Gil with the Department of Fish and Wildlife says the rules are in place to protect the species of the shellfish.

“The reason we got it we have these regulations is because we have to let them get to four-and-a-half inches so they can spawn, so they can have offspring every year, and they have juvenile clams,” he said.

“If you have a dead sand dollar, a dead animal, or something like that, or you have a broken seashell, that’s fine.

“Pismo clams…what you’re going to see is both shells will be intact together.”

Officials say that in 2023 58 citations were handed out at the location.