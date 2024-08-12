Support truly

A pair of class-action lawsuits accuse the popular breakfast cereal Cocoa Puffs of containing high levels of lead.

The lawsuits were filed in Minnesota and California and are asking for more than $5m in damages for consumers who "would not have purchased and consumed [Cocoa Puffs[ had they known the truth about the product," according to the filings.

The lawsuit in California claims that a one-cup serving of the cereal contains just below the state's maximum limit for lead, which is 0.5 micrograms.

The filing claims that most consumers eat more than a single serving when they pour themselves a bowl of cereal.

“Almost all consumers, however, substantially exceed the recommended serving size per bowl of cereal,” the lawsuit claims.

General Mills' Cocoa Puffs cereal is under scrutiny as Minnesota and California have filed class-action lawsuits, claiming the cereal violated state law in exceeding maximum allowable limit of micrograms of lead ( Getty )

Minnesota's lawsuit accused the company of failing to "disclose that the products could poison the consumer," according to Fortune.

The lawsuit further states that other companies produce chocolate cereal and treats without poison risks.

“Other manufacturers formulate, produce, and sell non- poisonous chocolate cereal and bars, which is evidence that this poisoning risk inherent with Defendant’s Products is demonstrably avoidable,” the lawsuit said.

A similar lawsuit took aim at Hershey and Trader Joe's dark chocolates, which can contain high levels of cadmium and lead. Both of those metals have been found to cause health problems in children and adults.

The cereal isn't the first General Mills product to face legal scrutiny. Another pair of class-action suits, filed earlier this year, accused General Mills' Cheerios cereals of containing high levels of pesticide. Those lawsuits were dropped shortly after they were filed, according to the Star Tribune.

Unlike Cheerios, however, Cocoa Puffs are marketed directly at children. The cereal's mascot is Sonny the Cuckoo Bird, and has long been advertised during children's programming.

The Minnesota suit notes that "there is no known safe blood lead level, because even small amounts of lead can be harmful to a child's developing brain," citing evidence from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Independent has requested comment from General Mills.