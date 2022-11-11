Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Missing Malibu teen is found after phone uncovered in ‘predator’s home’

The teen was found on Thursday, roughly a day after going missing

Andrea Blanco
Friday 11 November 2022 17:40
Comments

California teacher allegedly hid missing teenager for two years

A missing Malibu teen has been found after her phone was located at the home of a “Snapchat predator.”

Claudia Frans Rubin, 15, vanished around 4am on Wednesday in Torrance, according to a post made by her sister, Gabrielle Rubin, on Instagram.

Ms Rubin shared that detectives had informed her family that Claudia’s phone was found at the home of a 28-year-old predator from Snapchat, but Claudia was not found there. The suspect allegedly drove from Torrence to the Rubins’ neighbourhood above Neptune’s Net in Malibu.

On Thursday, Ms Rubin issued another statement on social media saying that Claudia had been found safe around 2pm that day.

“Thank you for all the love and support. Because of the community and everyone joining together to get Claudia’s story out.

Recommended

Ms Rubin said that Claudia was located by a citizen of Torrence who saw her and alerted police.

“She is safe and in good hands and on way to the hospital,” Ms Rubin wrote. “My family can not thank you enough, because of you, we get to reunite our family.”

In a post made before Claudia was found, Ms Rubin had said that the teen was “likely wearing a black hoodie.”

Actor Charlie Sheen had also pleaded on Twitter for Claudia’s safe return, noting that the post was “a dire alert regarding a dear friend of my daughter.”

The Independent has reached out to the Torrance Police Department, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in