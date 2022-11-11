Missing Malibu teen is found after phone uncovered in ‘predator’s home’
The teen was found on Thursday, roughly a day after going missing
A missing Malibu teen has been found after her phone was located at the home of a “Snapchat predator.”
Claudia Frans Rubin, 15, vanished around 4am on Wednesday in Torrance, according to a post made by her sister, Gabrielle Rubin, on Instagram.
Ms Rubin shared that detectives had informed her family that Claudia’s phone was found at the home of a 28-year-old predator from Snapchat, but Claudia was not found there. The suspect allegedly drove from Torrence to the Rubins’ neighbourhood above Neptune’s Net in Malibu.
On Thursday, Ms Rubin issued another statement on social media saying that Claudia had been found safe around 2pm that day.
“Thank you for all the love and support. Because of the community and everyone joining together to get Claudia’s story out.
Ms Rubin said that Claudia was located by a citizen of Torrence who saw her and alerted police.
“She is safe and in good hands and on way to the hospital,” Ms Rubin wrote. “My family can not thank you enough, because of you, we get to reunite our family.”
In a post made before Claudia was found, Ms Rubin had said that the teen was “likely wearing a black hoodie.”
Actor Charlie Sheen had also pleaded on Twitter for Claudia’s safe return, noting that the post was “a dire alert regarding a dear friend of my daughter.”
The Independent has reached out to the Torrance Police Department, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
