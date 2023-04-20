CEO under fire for praising employee who sold dog so he could work

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chief executive of a Utah-based company has been facing backlash for celebrating an employee who was forced to sell their family dog to return to working from office.

In a leaked video, digital marketing company Clearlink’s boss James Clarke told employees earlier this month that he had run out of patience with them complaining about the new return-to-office policy.

He sent an email to employees on 3 April asking those who live within 50 miles of the company's new headquarters in Draper, to work from the office four days a week, starting from 17 April.

In the video meeting to explain the reasoning behind the new mandate, Mr Clarke accused the staff of "quiet quitting" and claimed that the employees were incapable of “outworking” him, Vice News reported.

Clips from the virtual town hall were posted on Reddit and YouTube last week before being deleted from the platforms.

The chief executive claimed at least 30 employees in his organisation "didn't even crack open laptops" in one month. He then went on to blast content writers, who he claimed were using artificial intelligence to complete their work.

“I can do that in about 30 minutes of an eight-hour work day,” he said, urging them to "put out 30 to 50 times our normal production."

However, he then highlighted that one of the employees "made sacrifices" and sold their family dog in order to return to the office.

Mr Clarke added that it broke his "heart" as he had been "at the head of the humanisation of pets movement in other businesses that we’ve built”.

He then shifted his focus to the concerns that the shift would cause undue harm to people who serve as primary caregivers for their children.

The chief executive questioned the ability of single and working mothers to meet company expectations while continuing to take care of their children. While “it can be done … it adds so much stress to a working mother’s life that I would never want to put on anyone", he said.

"Breadwinning mothers were hit the very hardest by this pandemic. Many of you have tried to tend your own children and in doing so also manage your demanding work schedules and responsibilities.

"And while I know you’re doing your best... one could argue this path is neither fair to your employer, nor fair to those children,” Mr Clarke opined.

But he shortly clarified that he doesn't "necessarily believe that".

“But I do believe that only the rarest of full-time caregivers can also be productive and full-time employees at the same time.”

"You may take issue with any part of this, but I believe the data will also support this in time.”

People on the internet were quick to call out the “toxic” work culture of the company.

“No way I would work here after reading this,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Exactly why you do NOT work for a CEO like this! Prioritizing work before family,” questioned user Karen Salama.

“I wonder if these clowns who expect their serfs to provide ‘blood, sweat, and tears’ for their companies are aware that said serfs are not drawing seven figure pay packages like said clown,” wrote another.

“To the employee who sold the dog, James Clarke, the CEO of the technology and media company Clearlink, would fire you in a heartbeat.”

The Independent has reached out to Clearlink for a statement.