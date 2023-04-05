Climber killed by falling ice column after pushing friends to safety

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A female climber was killed after she pushed two friends to safety as a giant ice column fell from a frozen waterfall in Utah, according to officials.

The fatal accident took place as the group of three attempted a climb down Raven Falls in Duchesne County.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement that the 41-year-old victim “pushed their fellow female climber, age 21, out of the way, which probably saved her life.”

(Duchesne County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The surviving female climber was then able to get down the falls and drive to Duchesne City and called 911 for help.

The third climber, a 34-year-old male, fell 40ft when the ice column broke apart and was eventually rescued by helicopter and treated for serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way of the falling ice was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive,” said the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

(Duchesne County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

“Duchesne County sends their thanks [to those] who worked such long hours and gave everything they had in the recovery of this 41-year-old female climber.”

Also in the Facebook statement, officials paid tribute to the dead climber for saving her friend’s life: “Our sincere condolences to all effected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another. We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one.”