A hiker narrowly escaped death after getting lost while walking in a remote part of Cumbria’s Lake District.

The walker, relying on Google Maps on his phone for directions, called for help at around 6.30pm on Monday after getting into difficulty on the ridge between Scafell Pike and Great End.

But he wasn’t found until 2.30pm the next day and was hypothermic, having spent the night in close to freezing temperatures.

He also sustained foot and knee injuries and was subsequently treated at a local hospital.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) was alerted to the man after receiving a call from Cumbria Police.

Rescuers were able to contact the man despite his weak phone signal and they told him to stay where he was to shelter from the wind.

A wider search was mounted after the rescuers were unable to find him at the location where they made contact with him.

Despite help from Keswick Mountain Rescue and search dogs from Cockermouth, rescuers came off the hill in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescuers then resumed the search first thing in the morning when more rescue teams from across Cumbria and the North East joined in.

Rescue teams take walker down from ridge (Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

They said the misty and wet weather made the search “very challenging”, meaning that a helicopter could not be used.

A total of nine rescue teams, five search dogs and two drones were involved in the search.

The man was stretchered off the hill and taken to hospital after being found on the east bank of Piers Gill.

WMRT said: "We rarely comment on a rescue, but in this case we would like to say he was very, very fortunate to have survived.

"We also have to say that Google Maps on smartphones are not suitable for navigating on the hills.

“They lack detail and of course will not work with a flat battery.

"There is no substitute for a map and compass and being able to use them. They can save one’s life."