Moment hiker who fell 60ft down a waterfall is airlifted to safety

A hiker was airlifted to safety after falling 60ft down a waterfall in the Scottish Borders.

Gerry McLelland, 39, slipped on rocks at Grey Mare’s Tail, Moffat, on 14 January.

He plunged down a waterfall but survived by using cold water therapy breathing techniques he survived and covering his head during the fall.

The father-of-one, who suffered a fractured back, and shattered his right leg and ankle, is still haunted by the sound of rushing water.

“I just remind myself that every day is going to be better,” McLelland said of his ongoing recovery.

