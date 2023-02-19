Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a California hiker who went missing last month in California’s San Gabriel Mountains has been found.

The LA County Special Enforcement Bureau and local coroner’s office confirmed that the body of 62-year-old Bob Gregory was found near Mount Islip on Saturday, CBS reported. Gregory had been missing since 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area.

Shortly before going missing, Gregory had shared a trail map of his planned route but rescue teams were unable to locate him. Deep snow impeded ground missions and limited rescuers to aerial searches over the massive snow drifts.

“My worst fear is that you know accidents, accidents happen,” his son, Jimmy Gregory, told local TV station KCAL on 18 January. “He probably slipped. He probably went off the wrong trail. Or even the weather right now – weather is, really, a big factor right now.”

Gregory was described by family members as an experienced hiker that completed more than 25 in the mountain range, according to CBS.

Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area (Facebook/Gail Hermann)

Meanwhile, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department announced plans last week to launch another search for Mr Sands.

He went missing while hiking the popular Baldy Bowl Trail five weeks ago.

Search and rescue crews have been looking for Mr Sands since he disappeared. However, their attempts have repeatedly been affected by adverse weather conditions.

“A ground search for Julian Sands is being planned before the next storm hits next week,” a spokesperson told the PA news agency. “We don’t have an exact date/time for that search but will use ground crews.”

The department previously said authorities remain hopeful but know “the outcome may not be what we would like”.

This year alone, first responders in San Bernardino County have carried out at least 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy’s peak, the highest summit in the San Gabriel mountain range.