The search for Julian Sands remains hampered by poor weather conditions one month after his disappearance.

Sands, a prolific British actor with more than 150 screen credits, went missing while hiking the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California.

Search and rescue crews have been looking for Sands since he disappeared. However their attempts have repeatedly been affected by adverse conditions.

On Saturday (11 February), a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s department investigating the actor’s disappearance in Southern California provided an update on their search.

They said they “remain hopeful, but know the outcome may not be what we would like”.

It was noted that “conditions on Mount Baldy remain a danger” andf that their “aviation division still patrols the area when they are available”.

The spokesperson continued: “We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.”

Sands’s family were said to be “grateful” for the support they had received since his disappearance, but had no further statement for the public at this time.

One week after the actor’s disappearance, a car believed to belong to him was found by crews.

The last ping from Sands’ cell phone occurred two days after his disappearance, suggesting that his phone died shortly after.

Julian Sands went missing on 13 January (Getty Images)

Sands, who turned 65 nine days before his disappearance, is known for his breakout role in 1985 period drama A Room With A View.

He starred in the drama opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

His other credits include The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia and TV series 24.