A clown performer has been left devastated after his 15-year-old son was shot dead as he entertained children.

Osvaldo Abdiel often helped his dad José Aminadad Rodríguez Barajas set up shows and manage the sound system, Jam Press reports.

The teen was tragically gunned down while sitting on a bench outside the house where his dad was performing at a children’s party in Tijuana, Mexico.

The victim was accompanied by his twin brother while waiting for their father to finish the show.

Mr Barajas, who performs under the name Payaso Garritas, said he heard gunshots and immediately ran outside to check on the two teens.

He found his other lad cradling his injured brother in the street at around 8pm on 11 June.

He then rushed over to hold the dying teen in his arms in his final moments.

The heartbroken father said: “I saw my son lose his life while in my hands.”

José Aminadad Rodríguez Barajas shares heartbreak at his son’s murder (Jam Press)

The shooting took place outside a home on 24th February Street (calle 24 de Febrero) in Tijuana, close to the US border.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, but could only confirm that the teenager had passed away.

Forensic experts found at least four shell casings on the street.

At least one bullet went through the victim’s back and exited through his chest, according to the authorities.

The victim’s brother said a hooded masked man approached them and suddenly opened fire at point-blank range without saying a word.

The brother managed to run off and was unharmed in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the suspect was last seen running towards a nearby hill and has yet to be arrested.

Investigators are pictured at the scene of the shooting in Tijuana (Jam Press)

Mr Barajas said: “Words cannot express the terrible pain one feels as a father, watching your own son die in your arms.

“Especially when one does a job that, however humble it may seem, is to make families laugh.

“My son was such a kind person, so genuine. It’s tragic and sad, but this is the reality.

“He was my right hand man, he put on the music and supported me during my shows.”

The performer added: “I am not one to deny God’s will, but heaven knows why He does these things.”

Based on the shell casings found at the scene, the State Attorney General’s Office said the murder weapon appears to be the same firearm used in four other homicides in the area in recent weeks.

Investigators currently suspect that the victim was intentionally targeted by the shooter.

The motive for his alleged murder is currently unclear as the investigation continues.