CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski has announced the birth of his newborn daughter Talia, named after her sister Francesca who died of brain cancer aged nine months old.

Kaczynski shared the news on social media on Saturday (29 January), writing: “Introducing the newest member of our family, who joined us Thursday. Talia Davida Kaczynski. She was named with the Hebrew name of her big sister Beans [Francesca’s nickname]. We love her endlessly.”

Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Louise Ensign have raised funds for paediatric cancer research since their firstborn Francesca was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020. Francesca died on 24 December that year.

A fundraiser is available online for the Team Beans Fund, set up in Francesca’s memory, with funds going to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. The institute is dedicated to cancer treatment for adults and children as well as research for cures.

“Every single day there is another child like Francesca. A child who dies. A family whose lives are shattered with their diagnosis. A devastated family learning their child's relapsed. Unfortunately, we as a society aren’t doing enough for these kids,” the fundraiser page reads in part.

“Sadly, given the small number of patients, private industry does not invest or develop drugs for childhood cancers like brain cancer. Instead, smart researchers and oncologists like those at Dana Farber work to develop treatments using adult cancer drugs. This research and these clinical trials are expensive – they take years and cost millions of dollars.”

CNN’s Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez shared the announcement of Talia’s birth on New Day over the weekend. In order to celebrate Talia’s birth, supporters have made $27 donations to the Team Beans Fund, as a reference to Talia’s birth date of 27 January.