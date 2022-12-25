Coach crash in Canada injures more than 50 people

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 50 people have been injured in a coach crash in the province of British Columbia, Canada on Christmas Eve.

At least 53 people were hospitalised following the incident in the city of Kelowna, around 160 miles (260km) from the provincial capital of Victoria.

Premier David Eby said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the “serious” incident.

He said: “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”

British Columbia’s health authority has issued a Code Orange in response to the incident, meaning services are responding to a disaster or mass casualties.

A highway in Kelowna has been closed since the incident with no estimated time of opening.

It is not yet known exactly what caused the crash and the conditions of those who have been hospitalised have not been disclosed by local health authorities.

Temperatures dropped to minus 3.9C in the area on Saturday and a special weather statement warned of “challenging” travel conditions due to heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

All railway services between Canada’s two biggest cities, Toronto and Montreal, were cancelled for Christmas Day after a train was derailed in poor weather conditions.