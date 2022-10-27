Coal miner goes viral attending basketball game with family straight from work
‘From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son and watch our team’
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work
A coal mine worker in Kentucky has gone viral on social media after photos emerged of him attending a University of Kentucky Wildcats practice game with his son, straight in his work uniform.
In the photo, Michael McGuire can be seen sitting with his son in the stands at Saturday’s Blue-White game that was played in Pikeville in eastern Kentucky, reported CNN.
He can be seen wearing his uniform while he appears to be covered in coal dust.
The photo was shared by coach John Calipari, who also expressed his admiration for Mr McGuire’s love for his son.
“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” he said in a tweet.
“From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son and watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him and his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”
The photo was subsequently shared on several Wildcats pages on Facebook to help connect the coach with Mr McGuire.
Mr McGuire said he was working in a mine when the photo went viral.
“When I got out and got service on my way home, it went crazy. I couldn’t believe that it was real,” he was quoted as saying to WKYT.
He said that on Saturday, he had very little time to get to the basketball game to be with his son.
“It was either go straight there or miss half the game to go home and take a shower and everything,” he said.
He added that his son Easton was looking forward to his first Kentucky basketball game and was happy that they could watch it together.
“He had a blast. He was dancing, and every time they would do a slam dunk, he would go crazy.”
He added that he spoke to Mr Calipari on Monday evening.
“It’s mind-blowing that everybody came together like that,” he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies