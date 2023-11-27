Hikers find dog missing for two months on mountain trail

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog that had been missing for two months in the Colorado wilderness was found and reunited with its owners just in time for Thanksgiving.

The animal, a Bernese mountain dog named Nova, was discovered alone by two hikers, who tried to befriend her and carry the injured pet back down the mountain.

Nova is 14 months old and is a service dog in training. She slipped out of her harness and ran away from her owner in a supermarket car park in September.

Her owner, Robynne Simons-Sealy, told The Greeley Tribune that Nova had survived two snowstorms and low temperatures. "I was in tears every time it snowed," she said.

The remarkable story was shared on social media by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Nova was rescued after being missing for two months (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

“Animal Control responded to Meyers Ranch Park for a dog bite. Two hikers found a dog on the trail with no owner in sight. They tried to befriend the dog, but it was injured and scared,” the post read.

“One of the hikers was bitten while attempting to carry the wounded pet down the mountain. Despite that, they knew the pup needed help, and they called us.

“One hiker remained with the dog while the other came down for medical help and to show rescuers where to go.”

A missing poster for Nova (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The department added that one of the attending rangers remembered Nova from a missing dog poster in the park that had been put up a month prior.

Ms Simons-Sealy and Nova were later reunited on the trailhead.

Nova had a broken leg, but is now resting at home and awaiting possible surgery, the sheriff’s department said.