Multiple Colorado schools on lockdown due to unconfirmed threats

Schools in multiple Colorado towns are on lockdown on Wednesday morning due to a series of unconfirmed threats of violence.

Threats have been reported in Boulder, Aspen, Brighton, Canon City, and Alamosa. KDVR has reported that there have been reports of an active shooter at Boulder High School, with police investigating reports of a person with a gun near the school building.

Boulder Police tweeted that they have not found any injuries to this point. According to another tweet, buses have been sent to the high school to evacuate students and bring them to a reunification center to meet their families.

The Aspen Police Department has said that their students are safe and buildings secure, while police departments in Brighton, Canon City, and Alamosa have all either reported recieving threatening calls or reports of an armed person near or in a school building.

This story will be updated.