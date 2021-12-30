Multiple Colorado towns evacuated as 110mph winds spark wildfires

Multiple towns in the Boulder, Colorado, area are under mandatory evacuation orders after strong winds set off multiple wildfires.

Gusts as powerful as 110mph knocked over power lines and sparked grass fires near the town of Superior and city of Louisville, according to officials.

Residents as well as hospital patients in the area were ordered to leave.

"This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

There are two main fires near Boulder, the Middle Fork Fire, to the north, and the Marshall Fire, to the south.

Officials activated the Boulder Emergency Operations Center at midday to respond to the wildfires.

The office maintains an up-to-date digital map featuring evacuation centres and the approximate locations of the fires on its website.

Emergency officials asked that residents avoid calling police about downed power lines and semi-trucks, as 911 centers have been inundated with such messages. Additionally, they said emergency donations were not need at this time, and to avoid calling the Boulder Officer of Emergency Management to inquire about giving.

This is a breaking news storyand will be updated with more details.