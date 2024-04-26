The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Columbia University’s senate has reportedly called for an investigation into president Namet Shafik and members of her administration, amid the ongoing protests on campus over the Israel-Gaza war.

The sentate voted on Friday to approve the resolution, and accused the administration of violating established protocols, undermining academic freedom, and breaching the due process rights of both students and professors, according to The New York Times.

Ms Shafik has faced heavy criticism for her decision to allow the New York Police Department (NYPD) to engage with the protesters on the campus, resulting in the arrest of more than 100 students.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 62-14, with three abstentions, the Times reported.

A statement from Columbia University later acknowledged the vote but said that the administration and the Senate shared the “same goal of restoring calm to campus so everyone can pursue their educational activities.”

“We are committed to an ongoing dialogue and appreciate the Senate’s constructive engagement in finding a pathway forward,” the statement read.

