Watch live as Gaza protesters at Columbia University occupy campus building

Watch live coverage from outside the gates of Columbia University, as Gaza activists occupy Hamilton Hall on Tuesday 30 April, escalating a battle with administrators who have begun suspending students for refusing to dismantle tents set up on the campus.

Protesters have entered Hamilton Hall - the site of student protests dating back to the 1960s - and suspended a banner reading “Hind’s Hall” from an upper floor.

Others outside blocked the doors with outdoor tables and linked arms to form a barricade in front.

“This building is liberated in honour of Hind, a six-year-old Palestinian child murdered in Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces funded by Columbia University,” a protester shouted from inside, with those outside repeating each phrase.

Israel has denied targeting civilians in its war on Hamas in Gaza, accusing the militants of hiding among them.

Minutes after the protesters gained access to the building, New York City police officers arrived outside the school gates in unmarked cars, the Columbia Spectator newspaper reported.

It said police told the paper they would only enter school grounds if someone was injured.

Students at dozens of campuses from California to New England have set up similar tent encampments to demonstrate their anger over the Israeli operation in Gaza and the perceived complicity of their schools in it.