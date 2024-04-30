Columbia Gaza protestors take over campus building after school started suspending students: Live updates
Columbia University students protesting the war in Gaza have occupied the institution’s Hamilton Hall building, also the site of anti-Vietnam War demonstrations in 1968, flying a Palestinian flag from the facility as people were warned to stay away from campus on Tuesday.
The development comes after the elite institution began suspending students on Monday after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters refused to disperse from encampments by a 2pm deadline. Instead, hundreds remained on campus after the deadline passed.
Columbia president Nemat Minouche Shafik said in a statement on Monday that talks between the school and protesters have broken down and that the university has refused to divest from Israel.
Ms Shafik has faced heavy criticism for her decision to allow the New York Police Department to disperse protesters on the campus last week, resulting in numerous arrests and sparking similar protests across the US.
Protests continued at other campuses throughout Monday
Heavily-outfitted riot police arrested scores of students at the University of Texas on Monday afternoon, using zip ties, pepper spray and a stun grenade against the crowd.
Meanwhile, Northwestern University announced it had reached an agreement with students to dismantle their encampment in exchange for concessions.
IN PICTURES: Columbia University students barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall
Columbia University professor says university turned protest site into ‘crime scene’
Columbia University anthropology professor Mahmood Mamdani said school’s administration turned the site of an ongoing Gaza protest into “a crime scene”.
Some members of the university’s faculty joined with student protesters ahead of a 2pm deadline the school gave demonstrators to disperse or face suspension.
“Nobody thinks they should be suspended. Look at the thousands that have turned up here,” Mr Mamdani told CNN.
He said that professors”teach our students not to accept things at face value” and to “ask questions, no matter the consequences”.
“The idea of penalizing students for protests? The administration has turned the site of a protest into a crime scene,” he said. “If I were the administration, I would have promoted discussion, not muzzled discussion.”
Columbia students occupy Hamilton Hall, site of anti-Vietnam War demonstrations in 1968
Bernie Sanders expresses support for Gaza protests
Bernie Sanders speaks out about US college protests against Israel’s war in Gaza while drawing attention to the need to “condemn, in every form, antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry”.
Mr Sanders, the independent Vermont senator, was questioned by CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday over the role of antisemitism in pro-Palestine protests that have erupted across college campuses in the United States.
Reports of antisemitism have cropped up across university campuses since the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, leaving 1,200 dead. Mr Sanders said to CNN that antisemitism is a “vile and disgusting ideology”.
Bernie Sanders reiterates his stance on college protests: ‘We are looking at the possibility of mass starvation and famine in Gaza. When you make those charges, that is not antisemitic. That is a reality’
Brown University offers to hear divestment arguments if protesters end campus encampment
Brown University will hear students’ and faculty’s arguments for divestment if the Gaza protesters agree to end their encampment on campus, according to reports.
The university reportedly gave out letters to protesters on Monday offering the comrpromise.
If the encampment “is peacefully brought to an end within the next few days and is not replaced with any other encampments or unauthorized protest activity,” the “Corporation of Brown University will invite five students representing the current encampment activity and a small group of faculty members to speak with a similarly sized group of Corporation members about their arguments for divestment,” the letter says.
A Jewish student has sued Columbia University and is seeking a class-action status, claiming the school failed to provide the education it promised to Jewish students
An anoymous Jewish student at Columbia University is suing the school, claiming it has failed to provide a safe learning environment for its students due to the on-going Gaza protests on campus.
The lawsuit is seeking class-action status and argues that the school is “too dangerous fo Columbia’s Jewish students to receive the education they were promised”.
The filing takes particular issue with Columbia’s decision to introduce a hybrid learning system last week due to the protests.
“Jewish students…get a second-class education where they are relegated to their homes to attend classes virtually and stripped of the opportunity to interact meaningfully with other students and faculty and sit for examinations with their peers,” the lawsuit says. “The segregation of Jewish students is a dangerous development that can quickly escalate into more severe acts of violence and discrimination.”
A seperate motion filed alongside the lawsuit is seeking an emergency injuction forcing Columbia University to enforce its Statement of Ethical Conduct and Administrative Code of Conduct.
Columbia University president Minouche Shafik said negotiations with student protesters broke down
Columbia University‘s embattled president Minouche Shafik admitted that talks between the school and the students protesting Israel‘s war on Gaza broken down in a statement early on Monday.
University administrators negotiated with the protesters during much of last week, even as the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, visited the campus to berate protesters and to call for Ms Shafik to resign.
The president issued a statement saying that “regretfully, we were not able to come to an agreement” with the protesting students.
She revealed that the university would not divest from Israel, and gave protesters until 2pm to leave the campus or face suspension.
Protesters refused to leave once the deadline passed.
The ‘university will not divest from Israel’, says Columbia president Nemat Minouche Shafik
Donald Trump calls for an end to campus Gaza protests
Donald Trump issued an uncharacteristically restrained — though still all in caps — call for the Gaza student protests to come to an end.
Mr Trump frequently brags that he “fought for Israel like no president ever before,” and moved the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem during his administration.
The former president is not a fan of the ongoing demonstrations.
“STOP THE PROTESTS NOW!!!” he wrote.
Despite his disdain for student protest movement and his support for Israel, even he has become somewhat more critical of the war in Gaza, even if he reasons why are rooted in cynical politicking.
“And the other thing is I hate, [Israeli media} put out tapes all the time. Every night, they’re releasing tapes of a building falling down,” Mr Trump said during a radio interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt. “They shouldn’t be releasing tapes like that. They’re doing, that’s why they’re losing the PR war. They, Israel, is absolutely losing the PR war.”
Even Mr Trump suggested that Israel should show a bit of restraint, at least in how its leaders present it to the world.
“I think that’s one of the reasons that there has been a lot of kickback. If people didn’t see that, every single night I’d watch and every single one of those,” Mr Trump said in an Israel Hayom interview. “And I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that.”
Portland State University to pause gifts and grants from Boeing amid campus protests
Portland State University has said they will pause receiving gifts and grants from the Boeing Company amid campus protests, CNN reported.
The pause will be until the college holds a forum to debate the ethics of doing so, according to the school’s president.
According to Boeing’s website, the company says the Israel Defense Forces currently operates nine different Boeing products, and they contribute a $3.5 billion benefit to the Israeli economy.
“I have heard many students and faculty express that they would like to see PSU cut ties with the company. I initially found these demands confusing and arbitrary: PSU has no investments in Boeing but accepts philanthropic gifts from the company and, given that Boeing is a major employer in the region, many of our alumni work there,” PSU President Ann Cudd said in a letter to the campus community Friday.
“However, the passion with which these demands are being repeatedly expressed by some in our community motivates me, as a scholar of academic ethics and a university leader responsible for the well being of our campus constituents, to listen and ask additional questions.”
Boeing has not commented on the matter, CNN reported.
ICYMI: US campus protest leader apologises for ‘kill Zionists’ comments
A student protest leader at Columbia University has issued an apology for his comments about “murdering Zionists”, made in an old video that has resurfaced amid growing pro-Palestine demonstrations across US campuses.
Khymani James, who has served as a spokesperson for the pro-Palestinian encampment as a member of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), apologised for saying “Zionists don’t deserve to live” in an old video on Instagram shot in January this year.
Mr James had also said in the video: “Be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.”
Khymani James apologises for talk of ‘murdering Zionists’, saying he misspoke in heat of moment
