Confederate statue set for removal from Arlington National Cemetery despite GOP outcry
Work began on Monday to remove a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.
The removal of the monument — which commemorated the fallen soldiers of the South’s rogue state — was protested by dozens of Republican lawmakers.
They argued in a letter that the statue was commissioned to honor the nation’s “shared reconciliation from its troubled divisions.”
Critics of the memorial — as well as the federal government’s 2021 Naming Commission — did not see it that way.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies