Confederate statue set for removal from Arlington National Cemetery despite GOP outcry

Graig Graziosi
Monday 18 December 2023 16:42
<p>The Confederate Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery, which is scheduled for removal by the US Department of Defense</p>

The Confederate Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery, which is scheduled for removal by the US Department of Defense

(screengrab/News Nation)

Work began on Monday to remove a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.

The removal of the monument — which commemorated the fallen soldiers of the South’s rogue state — was protested by dozens of Republican lawmakers.

They argued in a letter that the statue was commissioned to honor the nation’s “shared reconciliation from its troubled divisions.”

Critics of the memorial — as well as the federal government’s 2021 Naming Commission — did not see it that way.

