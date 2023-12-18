The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Work began on Monday to remove a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC.

The removal of the monument — which commemorated the fallen soldiers of the South’s rogue state — was protested by dozens of Republican lawmakers.

They argued in a letter that the statue was commissioned to honor the nation’s “shared reconciliation from its troubled divisions.”

Critics of the memorial — as well as the federal government’s 2021 Naming Commission — did not see it that way.