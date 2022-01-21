Doctors successfully separate conjoined Chicago twins in ‘superhero’ procedure
“Dr. Holly Hedrick is our Wonder Woman and we want her to be funded to help a whole lot more people,” Dom Altobelli, the twins’ father, said.
A pair of conjoined twins joined at the abdomen and chest have been successfully separated after an operation in Philadelphia.
The 10-month-old girls Addy and Lilianna Altobelli underwent the procedure at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after spending nearly a year in intensive care.
The girls have since been taken to their homes in Chicago.
Prior to the surgery, the girls shared a liver, diaphragm, chest and abdominal wall.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies