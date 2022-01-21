A pair of conjoined twins joined at the abdomen and chest have been successfully separated after an operation in Philadelphia.

The 10-month-old girls Addy and Lilianna Altobelli underwent the procedure at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after spending nearly a year in intensive care.

The girls have since been taken to their homes in Chicago.

Prior to the surgery, the girls shared a liver, diaphragm, chest and abdominal wall.