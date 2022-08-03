Connecticut man chases off bear that wandered into his home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email

A Connecticut man endured a memorable weekend after a bear entered his home multiple times.

Bill Priest, who lives in West Hartford, told NBC Connecticut that he was working in his yard on Saturday morning just before noon when he re-entered his home to find a local bear lurking in his kitchen.

“Go on! Go on!” Mr Priest yelled at the bear, attempting to usher it out of his home. The bear retreated slowly and departed the home without taking or breaking anything, and Mr Priest believed that the episode was over. But at 5:30 on Monday morning, Mr Priest heard a noise — and, after a short investigation, determined that the bear had returned.

Bill Priest (NBC)

Mr Priest, who said that he had seen the bear the week prior when it was attempting to break into his garage refrigerator, was displeased.

“I don’t care if you roam around our yard all you want,” Mr Priest said. “But now you’ve crossed a line.”

The bear’s days of roaming freely around Mr Priest’s property and yard are likely over. Following the third incident, Mr Priest contacted the Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection so that a crew could set up a trap for the bear, capture it, and relocate it away from the neighborhood.

The NBC report contained interviews with neighbors who said that bear sightings have become increasingly common in their area. One neighbor said that the incidents at Mr Priest’s home were “scary, but not surprising.”