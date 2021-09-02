Plane crashes into building in Connecticut

The area around the building in Farmington, Connecticut is currently being evacuated

New York
Thursday 02 September 2021 16:13
The town of Farmington, Connecticut is being evacuated after an airplane crashed into a building there.

“We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd,” the Farmington Police Department said. “Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

