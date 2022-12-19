Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Coroner reveals cause of death for 19-year-old TikTok star

Cooper Noriega, 19, wa found dead in California parking lot on 9 June

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 19 December 2022 18:07
Comments
<p>Cooper Noriega</p>

Cooper Noriega

(Instagram)

TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.

An investigation into his death also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”

Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.

“I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt,” he wrote on Instagram on 5 June.

Recommended

“I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

Noriega added that he wanted to eventually “open a rehab” where patients “aren’t traumatized” after their experience.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in