Coroner reveals cause of death for 19-year-old TikTok star
Cooper Noriega, 19, wa found dead in California parking lot on 9 June
TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.
An investigation into his death also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”
Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.
“I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt,” he wrote on Instagram on 5 June.
“I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”
Noriega added that he wanted to eventually “open a rehab” where patients “aren’t traumatized” after their experience.
