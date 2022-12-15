Influencer Ali Spice killed in Florida car crash as fans pay tribute to TikTok star

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Social media influencer Ali Spice has died after a hit-and-run car crash in Florida on Sunday. The TikTok star, who has nearly 1m followers, was 21 years old.

Ali Spice, whose real name is Alexandra Dulin, was one of three people killed on a Florida highway north of Orlando, her family has said.

“It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief,” James Dulin, Alexandra’s father, told a local Fox News affiliate. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday at 2:20am on State Road 44.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was going in the wrong direction when they crashed head-on into the car Alexandra was in, killing her along with two others in their Infiniti. The driver of the car that was hit is in serious condition, according to FHP.

“The driver of the wrong-way vehicle exited and fled on foot into a wooded area,” said FHP Lieutenant Channing Taylor. The driver has not yet been found.

​​Ali Spice rose to success on social media after sharing dance videos and clips as she worked at Hooters.

Following news of her death, tributes poured in for Ali Spice across social media. On TikTok, influencer Neyleen Ashley shared that she was “heartbroken” over the death of her friend. “Rest in peace, my angel,” she wrote on TikTok over videos of the pair. “I’ll miss you forever.”

One fan posted a video to TikTok stating how they’ve “never had an influencer death genuinely affect me like this.”

“Life is so short, she just turned 21,” they said. “You could feel her genuinely sweet spirit through your screen. Heaven gained another angel”.

“She was such a positive person, I literally felt it through my phone as I used to watch her videos. Life isn’t fair,” someone else commented.

“I am in absolute shock. Crazy how you could be so invested in someone’s life and feel like you know them, to one day never seeing them,” another user wrote.