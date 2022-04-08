Video shows aftermath of plane that crashed and broke in half as emergency cockpit audio released
Both crew members safely evacuated
More details are emerging after a plane for international shipper DHL dramatically crash-landed and split in half at a Costa Rican airport in the capital San José on Thursday.
“Mayday, mayday, mayday, we have problems with our left hydraulic system. We have two souls aboard,” the pilots of the plane, who were both evacuated from the wreck safely, radioed into the control tower at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport, according to audio published by the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación.
“We are going to prepare our plane to be able to do an emergency landing.”
Spectators also captured dramatic footage of the impact.
The plane, a Boeing 757 - 200 bound for Guatemala, reported problems shortly after taking off from San José and requested an emergency landing.
The craft was in a holding pattern above the airport for nearly an hour, according to flight tracking radar, potentially to rid itself of fuel ahead of the landing.
Upon landing, the plane skidding and turned 180 degrees, before falling into a ditch and cracking towards its tail section.
“Units mobilised to remove the pilot and co-pilot,” Héctor Chaves, director of he Costa Rica Fire Departmen, said at the time. “Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”
The crash impacted 57 different cargo and passenger flights bound for the US, Central America, Mexico, Canada and Europe, affecting roughly 8,500 passengers.
The airport reopened for flights later that afternoon, hours ahead of schedule, according to officials.
The crashed plane was operated by Panamanian DHL subsidiary Aero Expreso.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies